Church leaders reminded of new Md. capacity guidelines

SALISBURY — The Salisbury District of the Peninsula-Delaware Conference of The United Methodist Church is advising church leaders that Gov. Larry Hogan has reverted religious institutions back to Stage 2 of the COVID-19 recovery plan, meaning they are restricted to 50% capacity.

“While many of our congregations just started worshipping together in person, many will have to go back to the virtual gatherings we had in the spring and summer,” stated Connectional Ministries Director the Rev. Dr. Rob Townsend.

The Bishop and the Conference are, however, leaving meeting decisions up to pastors and their church leadership provided they follow state guidelines, which took effect 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20.

Rev. Dr. Townsend expressed that all churches be cautious especially with traditional Christmas Eve and Watchnight services coming up. He added, “Just because a congregation may not be able to meet physically does not mean that the congregation has to stop fulfilling the mission of the church.”