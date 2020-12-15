Update of Food Lions across the region complete

SALISBURY, N.C. — Shoppers may still be getting used to the layout but renovations are complete for all of the Mid-Atlantic Food Lions including those locally in Crisfield, Princess Anne, Fruitland, Salisbury and Onley, Va. — which like the Tilghman Road supermarket in Salisbury, now offers grocery pickup.

The $212.5 million investment in 112 stores across five states is giving customers an expanded variety of new products and services, and the retail supermarket chain has hired more than 2,300 associates.

To help celebrate the completion of the remodels, each store is offering random giveaways, ranging from reusable shopping bags to gift cards.

“Nourishing our neighbors in the towns and cities we serve is core to everything we do, and we’re excited to welcome customers to their fresh, new Food Lion,” said Meg Ham, president of Food Lion. “Neighbors, many who have shopped in their local Food Lion for decades, are now able to enjoy a new grocery shopping experience through the significant investments in our stores, associates and communities.

Changes in stores included expanding the variety and assortment across all departments; more items in the “Local Goodness” section; more natural, organic and gluten-free items; new signage; and a more efficient checkout process.

There are also additional safety equipment and protocols to provide a safe and clean environment.

According to an economic study done by Towson University’s Regional Economic Studies Institute, the regional upgrades have a $360 million economic impact across the towns and cities where these 112 stores are located.

Food Lion in Crisfield opened April 28, 2010. According to a company spokesperson, it has a lease on its Jacksonville Road location for “well over 20 years.”

Companywide, Food Lion has remodeled more than 90% of its store network of more than 1,000 stores across its 10-state operating area.