Soybean Board seeks name for slow moving vehicle logo

SALISBURY — It’s that time of year when fall crops are being harvested and combines, tractors and other slow-moving vehicles (SMV) are on the road.

They are marked by a bright orange triangle with a red border on the back to help motorists see they need to slow down and take care when passing.

The Maryland Soybean Board (MSB) has started a new educational campaign at www.findmedriving.com to improve road safety and an attention-grabbing character created from the SMV emblem is being used — but it needs a name.

Now through Oct. 30 entries are being accepted with the winner receiving a $100 gift card for gasoline. The winner will be announced on the website Nov. 16.

“We’ve had many farmers tell us they had to drive off the road to avoid a vehicle trying to pass them when oncoming vehicles were headed their way,” commented Brian Johnson of Westover, MSB chair.

“Auto crashes involving farm vehicles or equipment can be costly both in terms of property damage and injuries, and in some circumstances, result in fatalities. We want to minimize these occurrences.”

The number of farm vehicle crashes grows each year. Not surprisingly, they most frequently occur during peak farming season — June through October. Over 75% occurred during daylight hours, with only 16.5% occurring in the dark. Over 72% occurred in clear weather, while only 9% occurred in precipitation — rain, sleet, or snow.

“We applaud the work of organizations that share information with drivers to improve road safety,” Mr. Johnson stated. “MSB wants to increase the impact of these efforts in improving road safety and reach a full range of stakeholders. We invite anyone interested in making our drives safer to team with us to lower the accident rate on Maryland roads.”

Maryland farmers grow about half a million acres of soybeans producing more than 20 million each year. With a value of nearly $200 million, it is one of Maryland’s top crops.

Driver tips and the name contest are at www.findmedriving.com.