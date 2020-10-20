Main Street getting back to business after COVID-19

PRINCESS ANNE — As Maryland moves away from coronavirus lockdowns the Main Street Princess Anne district is also getting back on its feet, reports its manager, Carrie Samis.

Over the last 2½ years over 12 businesses opened, with most of the retail and office locations occupied. And, Ms. Samis said, “A majority of the businesses in our district are now owned and operated by women, people of color and immigrants.”

Seven are Black-owned, and six opened in the last two years, she said.

The “Summer on Somerset” programs, were not held this year, the first time since 2017, but Ms. Samis has been “working diligently with our business owners anyway we can to help mitigate the impact of COVID-19.”

Protective equipment was distributed, and she helped spread the word about hours or other operational changes.

Some businesses changed how they did business with curbside and delivery while others, like the Washington Inn & Tavern — which is again open — closed for a time in response to state mandates.

Ms. Samis has received notice of award a $10,000 grant from the state through its recovery initiative which will be available for mini-grants to businesses in the district.

Main Street Princess Anne works to increase and promote economic activity in the district, and ensure Smart Growth and sustainability. It is one of some 30 state-recognized Main Streets in Maryland and earned its designation in the summer of 2008. It covers an areas from Hampden Avenue to Cemetery Lane and from Teackle Mansion to the Princess Anne Library.

It follows national and state directives and is overseen locally by a 12-member board that includes representatives from the town, county, Chamber of Commerce, UMES, business owners and a district resident.

Ms. Samis is the only contracted part-time employee and manages the Main Street Princess Anne Facebook page and PrincessAnneMainStreet.org. Contact her at 443-523-0425 or email carrie.mainstreet@gmail.com.