Get your passport stamped and win $100 in gift cards

CRISFIELD — If you’re shopping in Crisfield this holiday season and don’t have a passport you could be missing out on a $100 gift certificate.

The local holiday passport event that started during Small Business Saturday continues. Get your passport at the Crisfield Area Chamber of Commerce office, Mason Dixon’s Pantry, Tim & Doris’ Country Store or Gordon’s, and have it stamped at each of the participating businesses.

When it’s full, turn it into the chamber office by Saturday, Dec. 19. Two will be drawn with each receiving $100 in gift cards. Call 410-968-2500 for more details.