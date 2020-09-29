Buyers, tenants wanted to submit offer to takeover former Carvel Hall

CRISFIELD — Encouraged that maybe “the third time’s a charm” the City Council voted to readvertise the former Carvel Hall property for lease or purchase.

Respondents this time will be asked to estimate the number of employees they anticipate hiring after 12 months, 24 months and 60 months rather than the city setting benchmarks.

And the city will also provide a table of allowable uses in the Light Industrial I-1 zone, which City Solicitor Michael Sullivan said includes more than manufacturing but also commercial enterprises. That may be building supply and equipment retail sales, vehicle repair and service, and storage.

A request for proposals will be posted on the city’s website with a Nov. 2 deadline. The city asked for RFPs in September 2016 and in January 2017 but without success.

Mr. Sullivan said the assessment value for the property since then has decreased from $412,000 to $380,000.

Kevin Marshall of Marshall’s Welding approached the council in August about purchasing the property after the $200,000 purchase option by BrightSpot Energy LLC lapsed in March. A group managed by Thomas Spangler had held a purchase option since March 2017.

Councilwoman Charlotte Scott prepared a fact sheet to include with the RFP that tells that the 70,321 sq. ft. building was the manufacturing plant for the “world-famous Carvel Hall steak knives and other metal cutlery from 1951 to 1995” and that it once employed nearly 200 people. The 10 offices alone cover 13,300 sq. ft.

She also noted that the popular gift shop that was associated with the business attracted bus tours. All manufacturing stopped by 2000 and the gift shop closed the following year.

The city was given the 23 acre property in December 2010 from Syratech Acquisition Corporation. Prior to that it had been leased to Aerospace Manufacturing Inc. but it went bankrupt and the assets were sold at auction in 2008.

With state help a new roof and some new windows were installed, and asbestos and chromium were abated from the building. The property is a brownfield and the grounds cannot be disturbed.

The council hopes to be able to make a decision on a proposal at its November or December meeting with the property transferred or leased at the start of 2021. Mr. Sullivan said a sale is preferred over a lease.

Tours by interested buyers or tenants can be arranged by calling Code Enforcer Dean Bozman at 410-968-1333.

CRISFIELD — Encouraged that maybe “the third time’s a charm” the City Council voted to readvertise the former Carvel Hall property for lease or purchase.

Respondents this time will be asked to estimate the number of employees they anticipate hiring after 12 months, 24 months and 60 months rather than the city setting benchmarks.

And the city will also provide a table of allowable uses in the Light Industrial I-1 zone, which City Solicitor Michael Sullivan said includes more than manufacturing but also commercial enterprises. That may be building supply and equipment retail sales, vehicle repair and service, and storage.

A request for proposals will be posted on the city’s website with a Nov. 2 deadline. The city asked for RFPs in September 2016 and in January 2017 but without success.

Mr. Sullivan said the assessment value for the property since then has decreased from $412,000 to $380,000.

Kevin Marshall of Marshall’s Welding approached the council in August about purchasing the property after the $200,000 purchase option by BrightSpot Energy LLC lapsed in March. A group managed by Thomas Spangler had held a purchase option since March 2017.

Councilwoman Charlotte Scott prepared a fact sheet to include with the RFP that tells that the 70,321 sq. ft. building was the manufacturing plant for the “world-famous Carvel Hall steak knives and other metal cutlery from 1951 to 1995” and that it once employed nearly 200 people. The 10 offices alone cover 13,300 sq. ft.

She also noted that the popular gift shop that was associated with the business attracted bus tours. All manufacturing stopped by 2000 and the gift shop closed the following year.

The city was given the 23 acre property in December 2010 from Syratech Acquisition Corporation. Prior to that it had been leased to Aerospace Manufacturing Inc. but it went bankrupt and the assets were sold at auction in 2008.

With state help a new roof and some new windows were installed, and asbestos and chromium were abated from the building. The property is a brownfield and the grounds cannot be disturbed.

The council hopes to be able to make a decision on a proposal at its November or December meeting with the property transferred or leased at the start of 2021. Mr. Sullivan said a sale is preferred over a lease.

Tours by interested buyers or tenants can be arranged by calling Code Enforcer Dean Bozman at 410-968-1333.