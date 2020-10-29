Bubby’s liquor license OK’d, opening in new location Nov. 4

PRINCESS ANNE — For all of her years in the restaurant business, whether in Crisfield as Little Ditty’s or now in Princess Anne as Bubby’s, Renee Mears has not had a liquor license. Until now.

On Oct. 21 the Board of License Commissioners without objection following a public hearing approved a seven-day on/off sale beer, wine and liquor license for Bubby’s Wing Shack which is moving up the street from its current location here on Mt. Vernon Road to the former Peaky’s restaurant nearby at the corner of U.S. 13.

With Health Department approval in hand, the target date for opening is Nov. 4.

“This has been an ordeal that we’ve had to go through,” said Michael Mears. “I never thought that it was this much involved, so I’m trying not to do anything to lose that.”

As usual licensing board members stressed the importance of carding anyone purchasing alcoholic beverages, whether they embarrass anybody or not.

Van Muir, who made the motion to approve the license, said the first violation will cost $250 “so it will take a long time to make that back.”

Frank Lusk warned that there will be compliance checks, so be sure to check IDs. “If they get upset about it, (tell them) there’s the door.”

As for opening the day after the General Election, “People might be ready for a drink,” Mr. Lusk said.

The board chair is Robert Murphey.

Mr. Muir said after the vote that he wished the couple good luck adding he was glad to see the former restaurant, a popular place for decades, reopen. It was last operating as Peacock’s but closed permanently shortly after March 29 when the bar was cited for still providing service — a violation at that time of Gov. Larry Hogan’s emergency order on COVID-19 restrictions requiring take-out of alcohol from the premises only in sealed containers.

Mr. Mears said they plan to gradually ramp up the bar business so there will be no advertising, “just word of mouth,” and they will work hard to not make any mistakes especially on a busy weekend.

The location the couple is leaving was for a short time Legacy Bistro, but from 2011-18 operated as Lynn’s Kitchen, a Chinese food restaurant which like the Mears’ got its start in Crisfield. The building is now listed for sale.